Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was banned for eight years on Wednesday for breaching cricket’s anti-corruption code while he was coach of his country’s national team and an assistant coach in the Indian Premier League and other domestic competitions.

The ban relates to Streak’s communication for more than a year with an Indian man who sought inside information for the purposes of betting. The man, identified only as Mr X, rewarded Streak with gifts like two Bitcoins, which Streak sold for $35,000, and a new iPhone for his wife, according to the disciplinary decision released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1618258/streak-gets-eight-year-ban-for-corruption