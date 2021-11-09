Stocks lose 181 points on uncertainty over IMF deal

KARACHI: Trading on the Pakistan Stock Exchange stayed dreary on Monday as vulnerability over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) advance program made financial backers mindful.

As indicated by Topline Securities, the benchmark record accomplished an intraday high of 47,442 focuses. Selling pressure resulted, in any case, and the KSE-100 record shut at 47,115.04 focuses down 180.76 focuses or 0.38 percent from last Friday.

Notwithstanding the absence of clearness over the resumption of the advance from the worldwide bank after all other options have run out, assumptions for a gas value climb combined with higher global oil costs additionally held inflationary worries flawless and market gains in line, it added.

Market investment diminished 22.3pc to 364.9 million offers on a day-on-day premise.

Areas adding to the benchmark list included manure (24.24 focuses), protection (8.35 focuses), tobacco (5.56 focuses), treatment facility (2.37 focuses) and calfskin and tanneries (0.48 focuses).

Stocks that contributed essentially to the exchanged volume included Hum Network Ltd (39.57m offers), TeleCard Ltd (30.08m offers), First National Equities Ltd (25.99m offers), Ghani Global Holdings Ltd (20.95m offers) and WorldCall Telecom Ltd (15.2m offers).

Stocks that contributed emphatically to the list included Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd (30.81 focuses), Lucky Cement Ltd (23.52 focuses), Habib Bank Ltd (19.52 focuses), Engro Fertilizers Ltd (17.01 focuses) and Pakistan Oilfields Ltd (9.77 focuses).

Offers that contributed contrarily included Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (15.29 focuses), Avanceon Ltd (13.71 focuses), The Hub Power Company Ltd (12.94 focuses), United Bank Ltd (12.32 focuses) and MCB Bank Ltd (11.14 focuses).

Stocks recording the most noteworthy additions in rate terms included Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd, which went up 1.79pc, trailed by Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd (1.62pc), Engro Fertilizers Ltd (1.57pc), Lucky Cement Ltd (1.12pc) and Nestle Pakistan Ltd (1.04pc).

Unfamiliar financial backers were net dealers as they offloaded shares worth $0.38m.