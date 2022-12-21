State will not surrender before any terror outfit, says PM after Bannu CTD operation

After 25 terrorists were killed in an operation in Bannu, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made it clear that the state will not give in to any terrorist group or organization.

TTP terrorists took control of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) compound in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing a hostage crisis in which several security personnel were taken hostage.

Three days after the incident, the security forces carried out an effective operation that resulted in the deaths of 25 militants.

PM Shehbaz said that nefarious attempts to spread chaos in Pakistan will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law and the Constitution, condemning the terrorist incidents that are taking place in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the terrorists and their external facilitators, who distribute and support it in Pakistan, will be dealt with and addressed by the government.

The prime minister said that collective thinking and an action plan are needed to deal with terrorism, calling it a sensitive national security issue.

PM Shehbaz said that the nation will end terrorism by supporting its brave forces, and he paid tribute to the armed forces that are fighting against terrorism. He went on to say that the sacrifices made by the police and the armed forces will not be forgotten.

The premier stated that the Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad operations were crucial steps toward eliminating terrorism in Pakistan. Additionally, he stated that the martyrs’ sacrifices would not be wasted.

PM Shehbaz stated that the provinces bear the primary responsibility for peace; however, the government cannot ignore these issues.

He went on to say that the federal government and the provinces will collaborate on the fight against terrorism.

The premier stated that the government will contribute to the professional development of counter-terrorism departments in all provinces in order to increase the capacity and efficiency of provincial authorities in order to eradicate terrorism.

PM Shehbaz stated that the Center will also assist the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in restructuring its CTD and will provide them with all facilities, including cutting-edge weapons.