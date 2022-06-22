Sri Lanka win last-ball thriller to claim ODI series against Australia

COLOMBO: Charith Asalanka’s maiden One-day International 100 years and a motivated twist assault drove Sri Lanka to an exhilarating four-run series-securing prevail upon Australia on Tuesday.

The left-given Asalanka made 110 to direct Sri Lanka to 258 full scale, an all out that demonstrated barely to the point of giving the hosts a brilliant 3-1 lead in the five-match series in Colombo.

Opener David Warner’s 99 went to no end as Australia were bowled out for 254 and the island country won its most memorable bi-horizontal series against the Aussies in more than 10 years. They last won in 2010.

Spinners Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay and quick bowler Chamika Karunaratne, who was the main ordinary seamer in the group, took two wickets each.

Pat Cummins’ late appearance of 35 and a 12-ball 15 by number 10 Matthew Kuhnemann, who hit three fours as Australia required 19 from the 50th over, gave Sri Lanka a panic.

Prior, Asalanka protected Sri Lanka from a dubious 34-3 as he put on 101 runs with Dhananjaya de Silva, who made 60.

Australian bowlers continued to return with vital wickets yet Asalanka arrived at his 100 years to the cheers of a rambunctious home group that leaped to their feet to hail the thump.

Wanindu Hasaranga played a valuable appearance of 21 not out as he set up 34 runs for the eighth wicket with Asalanka.

Asalanka at last tumbled to Cummins and Australia before long enclosed up the innings by 49 overs with two run outs.

In answer, Australia lost captain Aaron Finch for nothing with Karunaratne catching the opener lbw.

Warner maintained an even-mind and placed on 63 runs with Mitchell Marsh who looked really great for his 26 preceding he tumbled to Dunith Wellalage’s left-arm turn.

Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne and wicket-manager/batsman Alex Carey after they got begins however tumbled to the Sri Lankan spinners.

The typically going after Warner held stronghold to attempt to crush down the resistance assault as he got Travis Head for organization and the two sewed together 58 runs for the fifth wicket.

De Silva bowled the left-given Head for 27 and Maheesh Theekshana got Glenn Maxwell caught lbw for one with a fruitful survey after the on-field umpire denied the allure.

In any case, the pivotal turning point came when the left-given Warner passed up his ton subsequent to getting confused off de Silva as the host group praised the key wicket.

Cameron Green and Cummins endeavored to turn the pursuit on in a 31-run stand however Vandersay bowled Green.

Cummins left in the 49th over however Kuhnemann battled till the end prior to getting out on the last ball.

The last match is on Friday at a similar scene.