Sri Lanka’s new central bank governor will hold a financial policy meeting on Friday, a day after he takes office, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as the government struggles with an profitable extremity.

With affectation racing to the loftiest in a decade, hefty interest rate hikes may be brewing, adding to pressure on the reeling frugality and swaying farther uneasiness.

The extremity touched off political chaos this week when the entire press of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa quit, followed by the abdication of the central bank chief, Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

Rajapaksa’s call for a concinnity government has been rejected by the opposition and indeed some of his alliance mates, and he’s yet to find a new finance minister ahead of listed addresses this month with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for loans.

Demurrers against dearths of food, energy, power and drug have gone unabated. The heavily obliged nation of 22 million people has a severe deficit of foreign currency to pay for significances.

Nandalal Weerasinghe, a former elderly deputy governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka who has worked with the IMF, will replace Cabraal on Thursday.

“The financial board meeting will be held on Friday autumn,” said the source, who declined to be linked before the advertisement.

“The policy advertisement will veritably probably be made the coming morning after which the new governor is anticipated to hold a press conference to lay out his precedences and plans.”

The central bank, which was firstly due to hold its policy meeting last Monday, didn’t incontinently respond to a request for comment.

An critic said the central bank was anticipated to hike crucial interest rates by 300-400 base points (bps)- following a 100 bps increase in early March-to constrain affectation that hit18.7 in March.

“We also anticipate the recently appointed governor to outline implicit measures to be included in the IMF reform plan, views on implicit debt restructuring, and currency operation,” said Lakshini Fernando of Asia Securities, adding she also anticipated Weerasinghe to address the need for” advanced stability and translucency”at the bank.

The rupee currency’s 40 deprecation against theU.S. bone in one month, including a central bank managed devaluation, has compounded problems.

Rajapaksa’s platoon, still, is still hunting for a finance minister after Ali Sabry quit on Tuesday, a day after his appointment.

A source close to the administration said that despite prayers to a range of officers and top private sector professionals, the chairman and his close helpers have failed to find a relief.

A prophet for the chairman didn’t incontinently respond to a request for comment.