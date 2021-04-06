Spat between PM’s aide, Saudi investor clouds KE deal prospects

In a dramatic turn that may forestall an early settlement of tens of billions of dues between K-Electric and state-owned entities, Saudi investor Abdulaziz H. Aljomaiah and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar publicly accused each other of conflict of interest and attempts to fleece the state and Karachi-based power consumers.

In a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mr Aljomaiah said that during his last month’s visit to Pakistan he had been given a clear understanding by the former and his cabinet members about settlement of issues but complained that “last minute negative comments on the agreed document by your SAPM [Mr Gauhar]” had potentially put at risk the takeover of KE by Shanghai Electric.

