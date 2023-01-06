South Korea to suspend inter-Korean accord if North violates border again

Local media reported that South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol had instructed the suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement with North Korea in the event of a subsequent border violation.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the Defense Ministry and senior military officials briefed Yoon on the North Korean drone incursion into South Korean territory last week during a high-level meeting on Wednesday. Yoon issued the orders.

Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, was quoted by the agency as saying, “President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed the National Security Office to consider suspending the September 19 military agreement in the event North Korea carries out another provocation violating our territory.”

He was referring to a 2018 agreement that established no-fly zones above the border and buffer zones along the land and sea borders.

Drone crises

According to Kim, the president also gave the Defense Ministry the order to set up a joint drone unit for surveillance, develop a system that would allow for the mass production of small, hard-to-detect drones in a year, and work toward developing drones by the end of the year.

Seoul scrambled its jets and fired warning shots in response to North Korean drones entering South Korea last week.

As the drones crossed the Military Demarcation Line, which separates the two Koreas, and were spotted flying in areas in Gimpo, Ganghwa Island, and Paju, South Korea shut down two major airports.

As the major security issue was addressed, Seoul acknowledged “limits in detecting and striking small surveillance drones,” and the South Korean military made a public apology for the incident.