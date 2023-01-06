South Korea to suspend inter-Korean accord if North violates border again

Local media reported that South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol had instructed the suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement with North Korea in the event of a subsequent border violation.
According to Yonhap News Agency, the Defense Ministry and senior military officials briefed Yoon on the North Korean drone incursion into South Korean territory last week during a high-level meeting on Wednesday. Yoon issued the orders.
Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, was quoted by the agency as saying, “President Yoon Suk-yeol instructed the National Security Office to consider suspending the September 19 military agreement in the event North Korea carries out another provocation violating our territory.”
He was referring to a 2018 agreement that established no-fly zones above the border and buffer zones along the land and sea borders.
Drone crises