South Africa beat India by five wickets

PERTH: David Miller hit 59 not out as South Africa beat India by five lattices at the Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday to buck up theirsemi-finals expedients.

South Africa kept down India to 133- 9 and also reached their target with two balls to spare largely due to a 76- run stage between Aiden Markram( 52) and Miller. It put South Africa top of Group 2 on five points, one ahead of India and Bangladesh.

South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi led a fiery pace rush to keep India to 133- 9 at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday, despite an attacking half- century by Suryakumar Yadav.

India won the toss and chose to club in their shot for a third straight palm but the South African hearts made life delicate on a fast and bouncy Perth pitch.

Yadav’s 40- ball 68, laced with six fours and three sixes, helped India recover from 49- 5.

Ngidi returned numbers of 4- 29 off his four overs, adeptly supported by fellow fast bowler Wayne Parnell who finished with 3- 15 after starting the innings with a T20 oddity — a demoiselle over.

commander Rohit Sharma hit a six and a four before being caught and sailed by Ngidi, who returned to the side as South Africa’s only change.

He got KL Rahul next for nine but the big gate came when Ngidi transferred back Virat Kohli for 12, caught in the deep, to silence an Indian- dominated crowd.

unfit to handle the redundant brio on the Perth track, the Indians lost half their side for 49 inside nine overs.

Kagiso Rabada took a stunning catch at long leg to see the reverse of peril man Hardik Pandya for Ngidi’s fourth gate.

Yadav hit back with a couple of sixes as he rebuilt the innings with Dinesh Karthik.

The in- form Yadav, who hit an unbeaten 51 against the Netherlands in their former palm, indeed smashed Ngidi for a huge six over fine leg to bring alive the suckers. He also reached his fifty off 30 balls with another four.

Karthik tried to join the attack but fell to Parnell, who broke the stage which had been worth 52 and the same bowler eventually dismissed Yadav for 68 in the 19th over.

The Proteas need 134 runs to win and stay unbeaten in the event after a flop in their opening match against Zimbabwe and a big palm against Bangladesh.

Source: Geo News