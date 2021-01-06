Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that popular social media websites had been asked to set up their offices in Pakistan.

PTA’s counsel disclosed this information before the IHC on a petition filed against uploading of “blasphemous” content on social media and Netflix. IHC Justice Aamer Farooq was hearing the petition filed by advocate Tariq Asad.

He said Netflix should be banned permanently for uploading a “sacrilegious” film while Google, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook should be instructed to open franchises in Pakistan within six months. The matter has also been taken up with these websites, he added.

Once these offices are opened within the jurisdiction of Pakistan, PTA can enforce the regulations.

According to PTA, the film’s trailer was aired on Netflix and if it was uploaded on any other website, they would be asked to remove it.

The court has sought a report from the PTA and adjourned hearing for a fortnight.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1599902/social-media-websites-asked-to-establish-offices-in-country-ihc-told