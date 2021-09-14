Social media platforms should regard Pakistan’s laws: PTA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman retired Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa on Monday said that social media giants wouldn’t withdraw from Pakistan because the country is among top 10 markets of the planet and continues to grow at a quick pace.

“We want to ascertain this market grow for the advantage of all, but social media companies should also respect our laws,” the PTA chairman said while briefing the media on the performance of the telecom sector regulator.

The media was informed that the PTA is finding it difficult to manage content because all popular social media platforms are based outside Pakistan.

Presentations got by the heads of varied PTA’s divisions. The PTA officials said that in response to their concerns about blasphemous, sectarian, immoral and defamatory content, the worldwide social media platforms were reluctant to abide by the Pakistani law and norms of its society. Therefore, in majority of cases Pakistan’s complaints weren’t entertained, they added.

The journalists were informed that response from social media platforms is typically in accordance with their own community guidelines and not in compliance with the laws of Pakistan.

As per the law, the PTA features a responsibility to guard citizens from online harm in accordance with the local laws and societal norms.

The PTA chairman was asked about issues associated with the standard of telecom services within the country.

The media was informed that the PTA’s Complaint Management System was launched in 2010 and it had been upgraded in 2020. Its primary focus is to facilitate telecom consumers to lodge complaints, and to process and address consumers’ grievances.

From November 2018 to September 2021, 480,865 public complaints are received by the PTA and 238,656 of them are resolved.