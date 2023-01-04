Soccer great Ronaldo embraces ‘new challenge’ with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr

After being announced as a player for the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on Tuesday, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo stated that his “work is done” in Europe and that he is looking forward to taking on new challenges both on and off the field.

Following his bitter split with Manchester United in November, Ronaldo became a free agent. Last week, he signed a 2.5-year contract with Al Nassr that was valued by the media at more than 210.94 million euros.

After a glittering spell at Spanish giants Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018, during which he won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles, and three Club World Cups, he moves to Saudi Arabia with a substantial collection of club honors.

He also won two Serie A titles and a Copa Italia trophy in three years at Juventus before joining Manchester United, where he had won the Champions League, two League Cups, three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the Club World Cup.

I’m an individual player. At Al Nassr’s Mrsool Park stadium, Ronaldo addressed the media, “It’s good to come here, I broke all the records there [in Europe]and I want to break a few records here.”

@Cristiano's first statement at the conference before the unveiling

I am so proud to have made this significant life choice. He stated, “My work is finished in Europe.”

He added, “I’m coming here to win, to play, to enjoy, and to be a part of the success of the country and its culture.”

“I won everything, played in some of Europe’s most prestigious clubs, and now it’s a new challenge in Asia,”

After leaving United, Ronaldo said he had a number of potential suitors from around the world, but he decided to sign with Al Nassr because the move gave him a chance to make an impact off the field.

I am indebted to Al Nassr for providing me with the opportunity to promote football among women and the younger generation. Ronaldo stated, “It’s a challenge for me, but I also feel very happy and proud.”

Ball's signed by the greatest

What a lucky one 😂💛 pic.twitter.com/uqVDxXdRPU — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 3, 2023

I’m able to say now that I had numerous opportunities in Brazil, Australia, Europe, and the United States. Even in Portugal, numerous clubs attempted to sign me, but I promised this club that I would help develop not only football but also the country’s other regions.

The 37-year-old replied, “I’m a unique player, for me it’s normal,” when asked about criticism of his move to Saudi Arabia.

Rudi Garcia, the coach of Al Nassr, said that Ronaldo’s signing was a big step for the Saudi Arabian league.

Garcia told reporters, “In my life, I’ve seen that great players like Cristiano are the easiest to manage because there’s nothing I can teach him.”

We are only here to win, as he stated. Just that, I want him to enjoy playing and winning with Al Nassr.