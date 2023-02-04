‘Smoothman’ Gill: India’s new run machine

Delhi, India: Shubman Gill’s skill as an opener was never in doubt, but his first Twenty20 century has made him the next Virat Kohli, a run machine for India across all formats.

In a crushing 168-run series-clinching victory over helpless New Zealand on Wednesday, Gill scored 126 runs in just 63 balls. His sixth T20 appearance was the only one.

The 23-year-old has been given all the shots, but despite not playing in the T20 World Cup last year, he has not yet secured a spot for India in any format.

In Bangladesh in December, Gill scored a match-winning Test ton, and in January, he scored his first ODI double-hundred.

Due to his fluid shotmaking, he earned the nickname “Smoothman Gill” from batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Hardik Pandya, India’s T20 captain, praised Gill after the pair scored 103 runs for the fourth wicket in India’s 234-4 victory, which marked the most significant T20 victory between two Test teams.

Pandya stated on the website of the Indian cricket board, “He will achieve greater heights in his career for sure because of not what he did today but because of his work ethic and the honesty towards his game.”

Overtaking Kohli’s 122 not out, Gill’s unbeaten score of 12 fours and 7 sixes was the highest T20 score ever scored by an Indian.

In addition, Gill became only the fifth Indian batsman to score centuries in all three formats, joining Kohli and the current captain Rohit Sharma. He has matured,” Wasim Jaffer, a former India opener, told ESPNCricinfo.

“It was undeniable that he had conquered Test (cricket) and, without a doubt, One-Day. India has found a fantastic player, as evidenced by today’s knock.

Jaffer continued, He plays in three different formats, and after Virat Kohli, he is the next big batter who will be good.

Together with Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Gill had scored 360 runs in the previous ODIs, the most in a three-match series between the two countries.

Following his T20 masterclass at the world’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, Gill stated, “I don’t think there is any kind of fatigue when you are representing your country.”

Being able to play in all three formats is a blessing, as I have always wanted to represent India.

The young batsman, who is from a farming family in the northern state of Punjab, said later in a conversation with Pandya that his father was a big part of his success.

According to Gill, “I think the way I practice and the way my dad made me practice… 90% of the credit should to go to him because it was his vision.”

Since his first 50-over match against New Zealand in January 2019, the batsman has represented India in 13 Tests, 21 ODIs, and six T20 matches.