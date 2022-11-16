Six cops martyred in terror attack on police mobile in KP’s Lakki Marwat

In a lamentable occurrence, six police were martyred in a firearm assault on a police versatile by psychological militants in the Lakki Marwat locale of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to the police, unidentified men went after the police van in the purview of Dadiwala Police headquarters during a standard watch for security close to a fair.

The martyred cops were distinguished as ASI Ilm Clamor, Constable Mehmood Khan, Analyst Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Boondocks Save Police’s Sipahi Ali Usman and driver Dil Jan.

The Lakki Marwat locale police said that a pursuit activity has been begun to follow the psychological oppressors.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah condemns attack

Paying heed to the matter, Sindh Boss Murad Ali Shah censured the assault and gave his sympathies to the saints’ families.

He said the departed cops have gotten the “high status of suffering”.

“The apprehensive demonstration of fear based oppressors ought to be denounced however much as could be expected,” the Sindh CM said.

