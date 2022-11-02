Air raid Enchantresses have sounded in South Korea after the North fired about a dozen dumdums in its direction, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense ocean border.

Wednesday’s launches came hours after North Korea hovered to use nuclear munitions to get the US and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” as it has boosted its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large- scale military drills between its rivals.

South Korea’s service said North Korea launched further than 10 dumdums of colorful kinds off its eastern and western beach fronts.

“The North Korean bullet launch is veritably unusual and inferior as it fell near to South Korean territorial waters south of the Northern Limit Line for the first time” since the promontory was divided, Kang Shin- chul, director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), told journalists.

An air raid warning was issued for the islet of Ulleungdo, JCS said, which was flashed on public television and told residers to” void to the nearest resistance sanctum”.

“We declare that our service will respond decisively to this,” he added.

South Korea’s military incontinently fired three perfection air- to- ground dumdums near the spot on the maritime border where a North Korean ballistic bullet landed before in the day.

The dumdums were fired into waters” near the Northern Limit Line at a distance corresponding to the area where the North Korean bullet struck,” it said in a statement, adding the exercise showed Seoul would respond” brutally to any provocations”.