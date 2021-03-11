Shutdown in Kralgund against killing of Ghani Khawaja

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed on the second consecutive day, today, in Kralgund, the native area of martyred freedom activist, Abdul Ghani Khawaja, in Handwara.

All shops and establishments are closed while transport is thin in the area.

People also staged a protest demonstration and demanded the dead body of Abdul Ghani Khawaja, who was martyred by Indian troops during a fake encounter in Tujjer Sharif area of Sopore. The Indian Army did not handover the body of the martyr to the family but buried him in a graveyard in Gantamulla area of Baramulla. Thousands of Kashmiris have been buried in the area in unmarked graves after being killed by Indian troops over the years.

Locals said that Indian troops and police personnel have been deployed in strength in Kralgund to prevent people from holding demonstrations against the killing of Ghani Khawaja.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to Ghani Khawaja. He said that the Kashmiri martyrs had sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their homeland. He said the unresolved Kashmir dispute is the basic cause of bloodshed in IIOJK.

