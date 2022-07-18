Shehryar Afridi ousted as Kashmir committee chief

The Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir on Thursday effectively passed a no-certainty movement against its Chairman Shehryar Afridi, who is likewise a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) pioneer, and chose another director.

The gathering of the extraordinary council was led by the extra National Assembly secretary, as Afridi was absent.

Purportedly, no individuals from the previous decision PTI went to the meeting, aside from its contradicting individuals.

The no-certainty movement was moved by Nawab Sher Wasir, a PTI protester, as the executive had not surrendered.

Sixteen individuals casted a ballot for the no-certainty movement postponed against Afridi, which was then effectively passed.

As administrator of the regulative body, Afridi had recently encouraged abroad Pakistanis to campaign for the Kashmir cause in their host nations. He communicated these perspectives while tending to members of the very first abroad Pakistanis show 2022. The occasion was held under the aegis of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir in a joint effort with the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation (OPGF) and Graana.com.

After Afridi’s ouster, Wasir selected Syed Basit Bukhari for the administrator’s opening. The council individuals embraced his name, and Bukhari was chosen as the panel executive.

While conversing with the media, Bukhari said that will take the center issues of Kashmir forward with the participation of council individuals. “I need to make an impression on Kashmiris that they ought not be disheartened, as after each troublesome time, better ones come,” he said.

Preceding the gathering, Afridi, in a tweet said that the “imported government” was bringing a no-certainty movement against him by assembling a gathering of the Kashmir panel.

He said that everybody recalls Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s “dim years”. He added that under the authority of his previous top state leader Imran Khan, he raised his voice for the Kashmir issue at each global and territorial fora.