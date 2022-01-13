Shehryar Afridi asks overseas Pakistanis to lobby for Kashmir dispute in host countries

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday encouraged abroad Pakistanis to campaign for Kashmir cause in their host nations.

He communicated these perspectives tending to members of the very first abroad Pakistanis show 2022.

The occasion was held under the aegis of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir as a team with the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation (OPGF) and Graana.com.

“Future has a place with Pakistan. State leader Imran Khan is striving to resuscitate the nation’s economy yet it would require some investment to clear the long term’s wreck.” he said.

Afridi said, without precedent for history of Pakistan, abroad Pakistanis were facilitated by the public authority and gave assistance to determine their issues.

He said that every one of the partners were joined to help and work with the regulate Pakistanis regardless of their political inclining.

He said that authorities from all the public authority divisions went to the Overseas Pakistanis Convention to assist with settling their issues.

He said that the cooperation of administrative pastors and government authorities mirrors the responsibility of the public authority for abroad Pakistanis.

Tending to the crowd, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan satisfied his vow to work with abroad Pakistanis for acquiring progression declarations, getting their ID cards and visa and enrolling their votes.

He said that the Overseas Pakistanis sent settlements of US$ 3 billion through Roshan Digital Accounts.

He said that the public authority had made social wellbeing organization to help the helpless meet

challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Serve for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has an exceptional vision to work with the Overseas Pakistanis.

He said that the PTI government is resolved to work with the abroad Pakistanis who are a resources of the country.

Dr Abdullah Riar, General Secretary of the PTI Overseas Pakistanis section, sharing his perspectives on PTI’s part in supporting and arranging abroad Pakistanis said that value climb was a worldwide peculiarity and Prime Minister Imran Khan was working throughout each and every days to help the nation pull out of monetary crunch circumstance.

He said the picture of Pakistan has been changed for better in the course of recent years.

Director Emarat gathering and Graana.com Shafique Akbar said that OPVS is the most developed framework to online confirm land to help property business.

He said that Pakistan could turn out to be quickest evolved country on the planet assuming abroad Pakistanis come and contribute on Pakistan.

He said that US$ 25 billion dollars has been put resources into Pakistan. He asked abroad Pakistanis to duplicate great encounters they learned abroad.

Senior Hurriyat pioneer Ghulam Mohammad Safi said that real battle for right of self assurance can’t be mistaken for illegal intimidation.

He commended Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi for bringing issues to light on Kashmir among abroad Pakistanis.

Senior authorities of State Bank, SECP, NADRA, FBR, Passport, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and others informed the abroad Pakistanis on advances taken by the PTI government to work with Pakistanis living abroad.