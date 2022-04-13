Search
Shahbaz Sharif, brother of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), addresses a press conference after his brother's sentencing, in Lahore on July 6, 2018. Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison by a corruption court in Islamabad on July 6, lawyers said, dealing a serious blow to his party's troubled campaign ahead of July 25 elections. / AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI

Shehbaz Sharif’s 1st comments on India, PM Modi, Kashmir after getting elected

Pakistan PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif moment said he wants peaceful ties with India, but has certain conditions. Sharif, continuing harangues on India like his predecessasors, said Pakistan government under him”will raise the Kashmir issue on every transnational position.”

“We want good ties with India but it can not be without a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir question,”Shehbaz Sharif said.”We’ll raise the issue of Kashmir on every transnational platformNe,”the recently tagged Pakistan PM said.

He further said that”he’ll advise PM Modi to understand that there’s poverty on both sides.”
“I call upon Modi to come and resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue and also let’s fight poverty together,”Sharif added.

