Pakistan PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif moment said he wants peaceful ties with India, but has certain conditions. Sharif, continuing harangues on India like his predecessasors, said Pakistan government under him”will raise the Kashmir issue on every transnational position.”

“We want good ties with India but it can not be without a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir question,”Shehbaz Sharif said.”We’ll raise the issue of Kashmir on every transnational platformNe,”the recently tagged Pakistan PM said.

He further said that”he’ll advise PM Modi to understand that there’s poverty on both sides.”

“I call upon Modi to come and resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue and also let’s fight poverty together,”Sharif added.