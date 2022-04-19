Shehbaz adopted weak stance on Kashmir in letter to Modi: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior VP Chaudry Fawad Hussain has said they reject Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s letter to Indian Premier Narenda Modi for embracing a feeble situation on Kashmir.

Fawad tweeted, “The “imported government” wouldn’t be permitted to make an arrangement on Kashmir and that until the old status of Kashmir was not reestablished, even discussion about holding exchange with India would equivalent to selling out Kashmiris and the whole country is joined o Kashmir.”

Responding to a perception by the main equity of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Fawad tweeted, “Imran Khan was not scrutinizing the establishments but rather posing an inquiry, and was asking before not 15,000 however a huge number of individuals.” On the occurrence of offending SC decided during a London fight by PTI allies, Fawad emphatically censured the method of dissent. “Decisions be regarded. Indeed, decisions are available to analysis.

This is basic to any humanized society. No place on the planet courts conclude political inquiries and strategy, courts in Pak should figure out how to avoid governmental issues, 12 PM courts won’t get regard in any case. Need to reevaluate,” he fought.

In a different message on his Twitter account, he expressed, “PTM allies are currently fervent allies of the “Wrongdoing Minister” and the current arrangement. They are mishandling the Pak Army yet supporting the “imported government”. This affirms the connivance to overturn Imran Khan’s govt”.