LONDON: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif resolved not to come under PTI’s pressure, especially on their crucial demand of early choices, sources told Geo News.

PM Shehbaz and his family met at the Avenfield apartments four hours after the youngish Sharif arrived in the British capital after concluding his trip to Egypt for the COP27 climate conference.

A source participated that in the meeting that lasted for over three hours, only Nawaz, Shahbaz, Maryam, Suleman Sharif, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz and rest of the family members were present. No bonefrom the party was asked to join the meeting.

Nawaz told Shahbaz to “continue doing his stylish to take Pakistan out of the profitable extremity” and “not succumb to any kind of pressure”.

The sisters resolved that the choices will be held on time and PTI principal Imran Khan’s planned march on Islamabad will be dealt with fairly, participated the source.

When the PM arrived for the meeting, he told the staying media that “Pakistan has won the match against New Zealand, Alhamdullilah. Let’s pray that Pakistan wins in the final as well. Congratulations to the whole nation on this palm”.

When asked by Geo News if he’ll be agitating the appointment of the coming army chief with the PML- N supremo, the PM said “I’ve come moment to meet my elder family and my family. I’m meeting them and their children after a long time.”

The PM didn’t partake any other details.

After the end of the meeting, he was again pressed as to when the coming chief of army staff will be appointed but the PM dodged the question again and said “It was a family meeting with my family, my whoresons and my whoresons and rest of the family joined too. We had lunch, gup shup and congratulations to all of you on Pakistan’s palm.”

Shahbaz will meet Nawaz and some party leaders again moment(Thursday).

This visit to London is the third similar trip since Shahbaz came high minister in April. Sharif’s visit to London comes two weeks before the end of Pakistan Army principal Qamar Javed Bajwa’s term. The army chief is set to retire on November 29.

It has been reported that Shehbaz would consult Nawaz on the appointment of the Pakistan army chief.