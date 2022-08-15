Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh T20 captain

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday was named to return as Bangladesh’s Twenty20 worldwide skipper after he bowed to a Bangladesh Cricket Board final proposal to scrap an arrangement with a wagering site.

The all-rounder was given the sign of approval for lead the side for the impending Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the World Cup in Australia.

“Shakib understood his slip-up,” BCB cricket activities boss Jalal Yunus told journalists as he declared the choice. “He is a vital player for us.”

Recently Shakib reported an organization with Betwinner News, a gateway worked by a betting firm situated in the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao.

He composed on his web-based entertainment pages that it was the “unparalleled wellspring of sports news!”

Betting is unlawful in Bangladesh and he had to drop the arrangement after the BCB president, Nazmul Hassan, gave a final offer requesting him to pick either the public group and Betwinner.

Shakib captained Bangladesh to seven successes and 14 losses in 21 T20Is until he was prohibited for quite some time — one of them suspended — in 2019 after he neglected to record degenerate methodologies.

Shakib, who additionally returned as Test commander in July, replaces wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan as Bangladesh’s T20 captain.

Nurul was held in the Asia Cup crew notwithstanding going through a medical procedure on a finger in Singapore last week with the expectation that he would recapture his wellness when the competition begins on August 27 in Dubai.

“His join will be taken out on August 21. Ideally, the outcome will be positive,” said boss selector Minhajul Abedin.

Three-time Asia Cup finalists Bangladesh will confront Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group ‘B’ of the opposition, with two groups advancing to the following round.

Previous skipper Mushfiqur Rahim likewise got back to the side in the wake of being refreshed for the T20 series in Zimbabwe, where Bangladesh lost a series against the hosts interestingly.

Pace bowler Ebadot Hossain was given a spot in the T20 side interestingly after he dazzled in Tests and One-day Internationals, while batsman Sabbir Rahman and all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin returned after a long hole.

Bangladesh will play a tri-country competition in New Zealand in October including the hosts and Pakistan before they travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh crew: Shakib Al Hasan (chief), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmud­ullah Riyad, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain, Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed.