Shajar storms into 200m semis at CWG

BIRMINGHAM: There was no getting Shajar Abbas in his 200m intensity at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Setting to the side the failure of passing up the 100m semi-finals by the tightest of edges two days sooner, Shajar ensured he played it safe this time.

He won his intensity at the Alexander Stadium in a period of 21.12 seconds to affirm his billet in Friday’s semi-finals. The last is booked for Saturday.

“Presently, I’ll make an honest effort to meet all requirements for the last,” Shajar told columnists.

Shajar had passed up the 100m semi-finals subsequent to completing fourth in his intensity. With the main two in each intensity of that occasion progressing close by the seven who posted the best times, the 22-year-old passed up a great opportunity notwithstanding making some preferred memories over one competitor who qualified.

For the 200m, the main two in every one of the eight warms were to fit the bill for the semi-finals alongside the following eight quickest runners and Shajar was one of eight victors on Thursday.

At the 100m imprint, Shajar followed Nigerian Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike — the World Under-20 boss — and Abdul Rasheed Saminu of Ghana.

However at that point he put on his max engine propulsion, pulling level with Saminu by the 150m imprint and afterward redesiging Onwuzurike in the last 25 meters, beating the Nigerian by 0.06 seconds toward the end goal. Saminu was third in 21.32.

Generally, Shajar — who holds a public record of 20.87 in the 200m — was twelfth among the 57 runners who got done and he will be facing a top field in the semis.

Four years subsequent to being excluded in the keep going version on Australia’s Gold Coast for obstructing an opponent prior to crossing first in the 200, England’s Zharnel Hughes posted the quickest men’s intensity season of 20.30.

Trinidad and Tabago’s Jareem Richards, who was elevated to the gold award on the Gold Coast in the wake of being blocked by Hughes, qualified fourth quickest in 20.68.

Pakistan’s competitors were luxuriating in the glimmer of their most memorable awards at the Games on Thursday after weightlifter Nooh Dast­agir Butt won the men’s +109kg last and judoka Shah Hussain Shah packed away bronze in the – 90kg occasion the earlier evening.

The men’s pairs squash group of Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam were additionally triumphant on Thursday at the University of Birmingham.

The Pakistan team smacked aside Ghanaians Evans Ayih and Clement Anafo 11-1, 11-1 of every 12 minutes to arrive at the round of 16.

Over in the badminton court at the National Exhibition Center, Pakistan saw two of its players fall in the round of 32.

Mohammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti demonstrated no counterpart for fifth-cultivated Malaysian Yong Tze Ng as he fell 21-10, 21-9 in the men’s singles.

His comrade Ghazala Siddique left the ladies’ singles rivalry in the wake of losing to Tahila Richardson of Jamaica 21-14, 21-15.

On Friday, Shajar won’t be the main competitor Pakistan will have its eyes on.

Fahad Khawaja, the nation’s main table tennis player, will be facing England’s Paul Drinkhall for a spot in the last 16.

Fahad was imperious as he moved throughout the gathering stage on Wednesday night, winning all his three matches.

He opened with a 4-0 triumph over Guyana’s Christopher Franklin and afterward beat Mohtasin Ahmed of Bangladesh 4-1 preceding wrapping up Group 15 by cruising past Darren Douglas of Trinidad and Tobago.