Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi says he will be residing a fantasy when he makes his Middlesex home presentation at Lord’s on Thursday.

The transcending left-arm speedy has endorsed to play for the English area club, based at the London ground — the game’s otherworldly home.

“All It’s cricketers’ fantasy to come here and play at the home of cricket,” Afridi told columnists at Lord’s on Wednesday in front of Middlesex’s match against Leicestershire.

Afridi has proactively featured at the ground, taking 6-35 against Bangladesh during a 50-more than 2019 World Cup match.

“Presently I need to take 10 [wickets in an innings],” he said happily.

“Whenever you play for your country you generally feel glad and that came against Bangladesh so it was a decent game for me also.

“As an adolescent, you’re playing in a World Cup game and you take six wickets so indeed, it’s a major high for myself and probably the best memory for me.”

Rising star

Afridi, one of the rising stars of world cricket, with 95 wickets in 24 Tests at a normal of 25, is set to play his lady top of the line match at Lord’s, having made his Middlesex debut away to Glamorgan last week.

Middlesex, who play in the second division of the County Championship, dominated that match by an innings and 82 runs, with 22-year-old Afridi taking four wickets.

“The main game, wherever you go, is significant,” said the paceman, who two times excused Australian Test star Marnus Labuschagne in the match — in the wake of taking his wicket multiple times in the new Test series among Australia and Pakistan.

Afridi’s chief at Middlesex is one more Australia batsman in Peter Handscomb.

“It’s great being on this side, certainly,” said Handscomb, 31, who last played Test cricket in 2019.

“Not so decent in the nets, yet out in the center it’s great having him in your group.

“That first game, the energy he had running in, the speed ready.

“He generally needed one more finished, so energy is extraordinary to see from somebody simply coming in. The young men cherished him, adored all that he brought.

“I trust that is a decent sign to come for the following couple of games.”

Afridi is getting accustomed to English circumstances in additional ways than one.

“Last week I felt chilly, however it’s truly great for me here. I invested energy with my cousin and companions and my partners also in the primary game and we truly partook in that time.”

Afridi’s time in England will take him around the nation yet there is one area that counts over some other, taking everything into account.

“Ruler’s is the one ground I like. All that comes next after Lord’s.”