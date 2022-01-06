Several PCB employees get salary of Rs0.5m or more, NA body told

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary board on Wednesday was educated that previous (CEO) Wasim Khan was the most generously compensated worker of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) drawing a month to month pay of Rs2.6 million.

The new PCB the executives interestingly shared total subtleties of the pay rates of every one of its workers with the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-common Coordination (IPC), which met here at the Parliament House with MNA Nawab Sher in the seat.

As per the PCB record, there are 18 workers in the Board who get pay rates of Rs500,000 or above.

The council was informed that Wasim got a month to month pay of Rs2.6 million.

Other high paid workers of the PCB included physiotherapist Wycliffe Andrew Deacon, (Rs2.1 million), chief media Sami Burney (Rs1.3 million), chief elite execution Nadeem Khan (Rs1.3 million), head worldwide players advancement Saqlain Mushtaq (Rs1.2 million), CEO (partner) Salman Naseer (Rs1.2 million), CFO Javed Murtaza (Rs1.2 million), boss clinical official Najeebullah Soomro (Rs1.2 million), administrator determination board of trustees Mohammad Wasim (Rs1 million), chief human asset Serena Agha (Rs865,000), chief global cricket activities Zakir Khan (Rs844,708), chief security and against defilement Asif Mahmood (Rs650,000), SGM tasks Asad Mustafa (Rs613,000), SMG Finance and Accounts Ateeque Rasheed (Rs600,000) while CEOs Anwar Saleem Kasi, Babar Khan, Najeeb Sadiq and Abdullah Khurram Niazi procure Rs500,000 each month.

The council should get instructions from PCB director Ramiz Raja about the Board’s issues. In any case, he was unable to turn up because of his commitment in Karachi. The NA Standing Committee administrator while showing disappointment said the PCB head ought to have been in the council meeting, to which PCB’s CFO let the panel know that Ramiz is in Karachi for his gathering with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The board additionally took up the issue of PCB’s consortium with A TV and forthcoming review paras of cricketing body.

While instructions on “The Prevention of Offenses in Sports Bill, 2020”, moved by MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Secretary of the Ministry of IPC informed the board that at first the matter was taken up with the Ministry of Law and Justice for legitimate assessment. The Law Division believed that post the eighteenth Constitutional Amendment, the Parliament is at this point not able to enact regarding the matter of sports and furthermore encouraged to take up the matter with the Ministry of Interior.

He additionally educated that the IPC Ministry has effectively taken up the matter with the Ministry of Interior and mentioned the board to guide the Interior Ministry to outfit their perspectives/remarks on the matter.

The NA board of trustees guided the Interior Ministry to outfit its perspectives/remarks on “The Prevention of Offenses in Sports Bill, 2020” to the council at its next gathering.