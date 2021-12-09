Seven-time champion Serena Williams won’t play Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Not long after Serena Williams’ name was missing from the passage list for the Australian Open, she affirmed the self-evident: the seven-time champion won’t play the 2022 release of the period opening major in January.

The 40-year-old Serena hasn’t played since resigning from her first-round coordinate at Wimbledon with a right hamstring injury and her positioning has slipped to No. 41. She won the remainder of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2017 Australian Open, and was beaten in the elimination rounds this year by Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

The Australian Open’s site on Wednesday said, “The seven-time ladies’ singles champion would not contend in Melbourne following exhortation from her clinical group.”

“While this is never a simple choice to make, I am not where I should be genuinely to contend,” Serena told the site.

“Melbourne is one of my beloved urban communities to visit and I anticipate playing at the AO consistently. I will miss seeing the fans, yet am eager to return and contend at my most significant level.”

Debris Barty tops the ladies’ entrance list and will proceed with her journey to end a long dry season for Australian ladies at the competition. No Australian lady has won the singles title since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

On Monday, Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open boss said she will enjoy some time off from tennis and pass on the beginning of next season, including the Australian Open.