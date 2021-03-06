The auto sector has demanded government come up with a separate policy for the promotion of local assembly of hybrid cars along with incentives for the vendors to reduce dependence on imported parts.

Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar was presented with this demand by Indus Motor Ltd Company Ltd Chief Executive Ali Asghar Jamali on Friday seeking an independent hybrid vehicle policy on the lines of Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy approved by the government in December 2020.

However, sources said that the Ministry of Industries in a recent meeting chaired by Mr Azhar has decided that hybrid vehicles will be covered in the new Auto Policy expected to be finalised in the coming months. The existing five-year policy is set to expire in June.

“The general trend the world over is that countries move towards the hybrid vehicles as electric vehicles require serious infrastructure development such as charging points and a new set of vendors as well as repair mechanics,” said a senior official of the ministry.

Talking to media persons after meeting the industries minister, Mr Jamali said that it will take up to two years for local assembly of hybrid cars after the policy is approved, adding that there are a series of steps required to achieve road worthiness.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1610948/separate-policy-for-hybrid-vehicles-sought