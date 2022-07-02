Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs, GB meets

The Meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan was hung on Friday at Parliament House.

The gathering was led by Senator Sajid Mir and was gone to by Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Falak Naz, Senator Irfan Ul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Muhammad Qasim, Senator Shahadat Awan, and senior officials of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs Gilgit Baltistan, Government of Gilgit Baltistan and the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The plan before the Committee related to PSDP financial plan usage from first January to 30 June, 2022 and execution status in regards to different issues taken up in past gatherings.

The Committee additionally talked about the situation with Glacial Lake Outbursts Floods (GLOF) in Gilgit Baltistan; particularly concerning the most recent GLOF inci-scratch in Skardu and measures taken by the Govern-ment to check these.

The gathering started with a conversation on the most recent circumstance in Indian Illegally Occupied Kash-mir (IIOK) particularly concerning the sentenc-ing of Yasin Malik. The Committee showed worry towards the public authority’s careless mentality towards the issue and focused on the requirement for a substantial arrangement to universally resolve the issue. Talking about the new GLOF occurrence in G&B, Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman focused on the requirement for the public authority to move forward measures to manage this issue head-on.