Seminar, walk held in connection with ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

In conjunction with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Department of Political Science and International Relations at Sargodha University organized a seminar and walk on Thursday.

The seminar brought international attention to the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute and condemned the atrocities committed by Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris.

In his address to the seminar, Vice-Chancellor UoS Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas suggested that the United Nations take specific measures to safeguard the freedom and rights of Kashmiris who had been subjected to Indian atrocities for decades.

He stated that the international community ought to exert pressure on India for the liberation of Kashmir because peace in the region was impossible without a peaceful resolution to the issue of occupied Kashmir.

In light of the aspirations of Kashmiris and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, he added that Pakistan had always supported a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute. He stated that Pakistanis hold the Kashmiri people in their hearts.

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, a former Dean of Punjab University, stated that the UN should work toward a long-term solution to the Kashmir dispute because the problem could not be solved through war.

Dr. Rasheed Ahmad Khan, a former Dean of Sargodha University, Senior Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, and Dr. Asia Alvi, Chairperson of the Department of Political Science and International Relations, addressed the seminar and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris.

Later, Sargodha University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas organized a walk that started in Sir Syed Block and ended in front of Noon Business School. Students from various departments, faculty members, and various officials took part in the walk. This time, the students carried a variety of banners and posters to show their support for the oppressed Kashmiris and to protest India’s brutal treatment of innocent Kashmiris.