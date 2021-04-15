The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), in its pursuit of end-to-end digitization of regulatory processes, has achieved another milestone with the launch of an online facility for the issuance of digitally certified true copies of statutory returns and mortgage register.

The new initiative is in line with the government’s vision of a ‘Digital Pakistan’ to create an enabling business-friendly environment and to improve user experience through the use of technology. The issuance of digitally certified copies will replace the decades-old practice of manually obtaining certified true copies of a company’s statutory returns on paper.

Source: https://propakistani.pk/2021/04/13/secp-launches-digital-certified-true-copies/