Saudi to allow only ‘immunised’ pilgrims to perform Umrah, starting from Ramazan

Saudi authorities said on Monday only people immunised against Covid-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round Umrah pilgrimage from the start of Ramazan.

The Haj and Umrah ministry said in a statement that three categories of people would be considered “immunised” — those who have received two doses of the vaccine, those administered a single dose at least 14 days prior, and people who have recovered from the infection.

Only those people will be eligible for permits to perform Umrah, as well as to attend prayers in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah.

