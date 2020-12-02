Sarina appears in SC with plea against PM

Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife, Sarina Isa, on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court with a plea seeking a court order for removal of Imran Khan from the office of prime minister for allegedly not disclosing his three children’s assets when they were minors in his income tax returns.

She also pleaded the court to accept her earlier review petition, urging the court to set aside the June 19 short order as well as the Oct 23 detailed reasons by seven judges in the Justice Isa case.

On Nov 10, Ms Isa appeared in the court to submit an application before the Supreme Court’s registrar with a request to include all judges in the 10-member full court who had earlier decided her husband’s petition against filing of the presidential reference and issued a short order on June 19.

Now in the fresh application, she reiterated that she be heard by all the judges who heard the cases in her absence and heard first because she has never been heard and after hearing her the Supreme Court allow her prayers and recall/set aside the short order and the detailed reasons of the majority judgement.

She pleaded the court to declare all proceedings conducted by Inland Commissioner of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Zulfiqar Ahmad against her in the three London properties matter to be void and strike down his Sept 14, 2020 notification.

She sought the court’s order for removing PM Khan from his office for allegedly not disclosing his three children’s assets when they were minors in his Income Tax returns. She also accused PM Khan of illegally accessing and obtaining her legally protected records maintained by the FBR, Nadra, the Federal Investigation Agency and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) besides allegedly ordering her surveillance.

She accused the prime minister of falsely claiming that her London properties belonged to her husband and advising the president to file a ‘bogus’ reference on the basis of a proxy complainant and then disclosing the designated secret and confidential reference to the media.

The prime minister, she alleged, also instructed his team to carry out a propaganda campaign against her and her family, set up “illegal” Assets Recovery Unit, appointed PTI’s party worker Mirza Shahzad Akbar as its chairman and enabled the ARU and its chairman to function without any law.

Source:https://www.dawn.com/news/1593538/sarina-appears-in-sc-with-plea-against-pm