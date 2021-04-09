Last year, Samsung released the security-focused Galaxy Quantum smartphone with a quantum security chipset. Now a new leak suggests that a successor is on its way with the flagship-grade Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

The leak comes from a Korean blog that claims that the Galaxy Quantum 2 will be sold by Korean carriers just like before. In terms of design, the Quantum 2 looks like Samsung’s recent Galaxy A lineup. It will have a flat display panel with minimal bezels and a centered punch hole camera. It has a metal frame and three cameras on the back.

Source: https://propakistani.pk/2021/04/08/samsung-galaxy-quantum-2-leaks-ahead-of-launch-with-flagship-specs/