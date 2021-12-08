Sajid Khan takes eight wickets to give Green Shirts chance of Test win

Sajid Khan took 8-42 as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 87 runs in the main innings of the second Test on Wednesday and upheld the follow-on looking for triumph on the last day in Dhaka.

Continuing on 76-7, the hosts expected to reach 101 to abstain from following on after Pakistan proclaimed their first innings at 300-4 in the downpour impacted experience.

In any case, they added only 11 races to their short-term score as Khan and Shaheen Afridi wiped up the tail in the space of just six overs, leaving Bangladesh following Pakistan by 213 runs.

Khan, who asserted six wickets on the earlier day, struck in his first over of the morning to trap Taijul Islam leg before for nothing before Afridi bowled Khaled Ahmed, likewise for a duck, next finished.

Shakib Al Hasan was the last man excused when he holed out a catch to Azhar Ali at short cover off Khan subsequent to making 33 runs, the most elevated in the Bangladesh innings.

Just 63.2 overs of play were conceivable in the initial three days in view of downpour and awful light.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong.