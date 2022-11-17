Saghar urges G20 countries to play role in resolution of Kashmir dispute

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference(APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir-chapter Convener Mehmood Ahmad Saghar has prompted the G20 countries to play their part in the resolution of Kashmir disagreement.

In a statement in Islamabad, he said durable peace as a key to achieve global profitable stability and sustainable growth and without peace the dream of profitable substance couldn’t be materialized.

He said durable peace in the region was possible only if the moping controversies similar as the Kashmir conflict were resolved in a just and peaceful manner.