Russia’s FM, COAS Bajwa exchange views on Afghan peace process

The Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday where both sides exchanged views on the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, the foreign minister and the army chief discussed matters of mutual interest, including enhanced defence and security cooperation and regional security, with particular emphasis on the Afghan Peace Process, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terrorism and contributions [towards]regional peace and stability, especially Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan [peace process,” the statement read.

Source: https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/816282-russias-fm-coas-bajwa-exchange-views-on-afghan-peace-process