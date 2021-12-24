Russian hunts Kashmir Markhor in Lower Chitral

PESHAWAR: Aleksander Egrov, a Russian public, has pursued a Kashmir Markhor at Gaharait Markhor Conservancy in the Lower Chitral region.

An assertion given here on Wednesday said the horn size of the eight years of age goat was 36 inches.

It said that four licenses for hunting of markhor were sold through the open offering process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa consistently.

The assertion said 80% of the bid sum went to the neighborhood networks of Chitral and Kohistan for enrolling their help in natural life preservation and giving financial and social motivators to them.

All endeavors are being made to chase the experienced male creature as it has huge horns and gathering of such more established creature doesn’t influence the regenerative limit of the populace on one hand and ends up being an important prize for the tracker on the other, the assertion said.

Recently, the untamed life division had gotten the record most elevated measure of $575,500 (identical to Rs101.929 million) by selling four grants.

The record most elevated prize hunting grant of markhor got $160,250 (comparable to Rs28.362m) and the second-most elevated license was sold for $155,100 (identical to Rs27.470m).

Three trackers have pursued their prizes in Chitral and Kohistan areas out of the absolute four grants sold during the current year.