Russia to enhance IT cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Skol­kovo Foundation, Russia’s principal agency for development and commercialisation of advanced technologies, and the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) of Pakistan will collaborate to enhance bilateral cooperation in the technology sector, foster business relations and increase exchanges between the scientific and technological institutions of two countries.

In this regard, a letter of intent was signed by Chairman of the Board, Skolkovo Foundation, Igor Drozdov and STZA Chairman Amer Ahmed Hashmi during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia. The prime minister witnessed the signing ceremony.

The Skolkovo Foundation and the STZA intend to cooperate for developing innovation centers and establishing research and development institutes across Pakistan to achieve technological advancements, especially in the areas of circular economy, low carbon development projects, clean energy and digital transformation.

The letter of intent will also aid in establishing linkages among academic institutions, promote online and offline technology activities and bilateral exchanges in all sectors of technology.

The STZA was enacted in 2021 with a national mandate of creating technological ecosystems across Pakistan. It offers access to wide-ranging fiscal and forex incentives, regulatory support, highly trained human capital and soft landing through its one-window framework supporting the growth of enterprise in the zones.

The Skolkovo Founda­ti­­on, founded in Moscow in 2010, has a mandate of supporting technological entrepreneurship in Russia and to commercialise the results of scientific research activities.