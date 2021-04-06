Search
PKKH.tv
Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as they pose with Samsung S3 and S4 smartphones in this photo illustration file photo taken in Zenica, August 14, 2013. In Silicon Valley, where a shortage of top engineering talent amid an explosion of venture capital-backed start-ups is inflating paychecks, Twitter's senior vice president of engineering Christopher Fry was paid $10.3 million last year. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS)

Russia extends Twitter slowdown until mid-May

0
By on Science & Tech

Russia said on Monday it would extend a punitive slowdown of Twitter until May 15, though it acknowledged the US social media company had speeded up deletion of what Moscow calls banned content.

Moscow has traditionally taken a more hands-off role in policing the internet than neighbouring China. But as friction has grown this year over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, it has signalled a tougher line.

Russia has since March impeded the speed of Twitter for not removing content it deems illegal, and threatened to block it entirely. Photos and videos take longer to load for some users.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1616691/russia-extends-twitter-slowdown-until-mid-may

 

Tags: |
Avatar

Related Stories

Leave A Reply