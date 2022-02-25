Russia does not need Beijing’s support for actions in Ukraine, says China

As Russia launches an operation in Ukraine, egging outrage and warrants from the US and several other nations in the West, China has indicated that an” independent power”like Russia doesn’t need Beijing’s backing for conduct in Ukraine, clarifying that it wasn’t supporting nor condemning Moscow for its conduct.

“As for the US suggestion that Russia has China’s backing to act, I believe Russia will be veritably unhappy to hear such a statement,”Chinese foreign ministry prophet Hua Chunying told the media during a regular press briefing on Thursday, according to a report by RT.

The state- run Russian broadcaster quoted Chunying as saying that Russia was a endless member of the UN Security Council and an independent power. Moscow’s conduct, she added, were grounded on its own judgement and public interests.

Relations between China and Russia were grounded onnon-alignment,non-confrontation andnon-targeting of third parties, she said, adding that”China isn’t interested in, and has no intention of following, the Cold War intelligence of either friend or foe,” according to RT.

Russian forces on Thursday fired dumdums at several metropolises in Ukraine and landed colors on its seacoast, officers and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

At the press briefing, Chunying abstain from calling the Russian conduct an irruption, unlike the US.

“This is maybe a difference between China and you Westerners. We will not go rushing to a conclusion,”she said, according to Reuters.

” Regarding the description of an irruption, I suppose we should go back to how to view the current situation in Ukraine. The Ukrainian issue has other veritably complicated literal background that have continued to moment. It may not be what everyone wants to see,”she added.

The prophet called for all sides to exercise restraint to help the situation from getting”out of control”.

She also called on Europe to reflect on how it can more cover its peace.

“At the current stage, we should consider whether we have done enough in agreement,”Chunying said, pertaining to Europe.

“Some countries have been following the US in swaying the honey,”Hua said, pertaining to warrants on Russia.”We expostulate any action that hypes up war.”

According to the RT report, Chunying stressed the need for strengthening strategic communication and collaboration between Russia and China, adding that Moscow and Beijing should also forcefully guard the system in which the UN played a core part for collaboration in transnational affairs.