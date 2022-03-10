Russia appeals against FIFA, UEFA bans

LAUSANNE: The Foot­ball Union of Russia appealed on Tuesday to have its FIFA and UEFA bans frozen and other punishments overturned, sport’s top court said Tuesday.

Russian teams were expelled from competition on Feb 28 until further notice following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. FIFA and UEFA did not specify their legal reasons.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said “it hoped to decide on the appeals in the coming days”.

Russia’s men’s national team was scheduled to play Poland on March 24 in a 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff. Poland has refused to play Russia in the match. The winner of that match would have played the winner of the game between Sweden and the Czech Republic in the next round, but they also have refused to play against the Russians.

CAS said the Russian appeals against FIFA and UEFA also involve the Polish, Swedish and Czech federations, plus several other national federations in Europe.