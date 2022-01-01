Rizwan, Shaheen among nominees for ICC Player of the Year award

DUBAI: Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and quick bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi are among the chosen people for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Player of the Year.

The other two chosen people are England chief Joe Root and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, the world cricket body declared on Friday.

Expounding on the accomplishments of the players, the ICC noticed that Shaheen took 78 wickets in 36 global matches this year at a normal of 22.20 runs. He likewise conveyed his profession best figures in an innings this year in August against the West Indies, snatching six wickets for 51 runs.

The pacer was ablaze all through 2021, pushing probably the best batsmen over across every one of the three arrangements. He particularly had a memorable year in Tests and T20Is, arriving at his outright top during the T20 World Cup in the UAE where he dazzled the whole gang with his sheer speed and abilities, the ICC said.

“He controlled the most limited arrangement all through the schedule year, scalping 23 wickets in 21 coordinates with his passing bowling improving huge amounts at a time,” it added.

The assertion made unique notice of Shaheen’s presentation against India in the T20 World Cup where it was the pacer’s twofold wicket salvo up top that put India on the backfoot early and set the vibe for the whole match.

Rizwan accumulated 1,915 runs in 44 global matches in 2021 at a normal of 56.32 and piled up 56 excusals behind the stumps.

“The Pakistan wicketkeeper-hitter wore the pants in 2021 when it came to the most limited configuration of the game. Totaling an amazing 1,326 runs in just 29 matches, Rizwan struck at a normal of 73.66 and a strike pace of 134.89. Aside from his adventures with the bat, he was as strong as could be expected behind the stumps,” the assertion said.

Adulating Rizwan’s consistency, the ICC articulation noticed that he had additionally further developed his Test exhibitions this year, gathering 455 runs in nine matches at a normal of 45.50.

As per the ICC’s explanation, Rizwan’s most critical execution additionally came during Pakistan’s match against India, with the batsman hitting 79 on just 55 conveyances, including six fours and three sixes.

Rizwan proceeded with his structure all through the rest of the competition, scoring 281 runs and finishing as the third-most noteworthy run-scorer.

The ICC additionally reviewed Rizwan’s exhibition in Pakistan’s semi-last against Australia where he top-scored for the Greenshirts with 67 from 52 balls. During his innings, Rizwan turned into the main player to score 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals in a schedule year.

Authorities had uncovered later the coordinate that Rizwan was in medical clinic with a serious chest contamination prior to taking the field in the semi-last.

A day sooner, the ICC reported the candidates for the ODI Player of the Year grant, with Pakistan captain Babar Azam one of four competitors for the award.