Rizwan praises Sussex team-mate Pujara’s concentration levels

LONDON: Pakistan wicket-manager/player Mohammad Rizwan wishes to have concentration and focus levels of his County partner Cheteshwar Pujara as he hopes to work on as a red-ball cricketer.

Pujara has put forth major areas of strength for a for a Test rebound with two hundreds and as many twofold hundreds in his mission for Sussex in County Championship Division 2.

The Indo-Pak matching had shared a 154-run stand against Durham recently and they playing for a similar group has likewise drawn in a ton of positive consideration via virtual entertainment.

Rizwan, who was named the ICC Player of the Year for 2021, rates Pakistan’s Younis Khan and Fawad Alam profoundly with regards to batting with enduring focus however he has now added Pujara to the rundown.

“…As far as myself and Pujara are concerned, I felt nothing peculiar [on the lines of India-Pakistan rivalry].

“Furthermore, ideally, assuming that you ask him, his response will be equivalent to mine. Despite the fact that I in all actuality do impart a giggle to him and bother him (chuckles) and everybody in the group knows this,” Rizwan let Cricwick know when gotten some information about the time enjoy with the India veteran.

Loading acclaim on Pujara, Rizwan said: “He is an exceptionally overall quite adoring person. Furthermore, his fixation and concentrate as well… Assuming you have an opportunity to learn something, you ought to get it done.

“As far as fixation levels and I told this to the mentors here as well. In my entire profession, the players with most concentration, fixation are Younis bhai, Fawad Alam and his [Pujara’s].

“Pujara is second on my rundown and Fawad Alam based on three in conditions of unadulterated fixation and concentration. I rate these three players exceptionally.” Regular white-ball cricket can influence your discipline in the more drawn out design and Rizwan expressed guidance from Pujara helped him on that front.

“…in terms of the concentration and fixation levels, there is the point at which that starts dropping low … I will attempt to figure how these three players have so serious concentration and focus. I continue to converse with Younis bhai, I was unable to talk much with Fawad as of late on this.

“What’s more, with Pujara, I sat down briefly to talk with him after I got out right on time. He let me know a couple of things and one of them was to play near the body. What’s more, as everybody knows, we have been playing white-ball cricket reliably throughout recent years and play a piece away from our body.

“In white-ball, you don’t play exceptionally near your body since the ball doesn’t swing or crease so a lot.” “So almost immediately here, I played away from my body and got out two times likewise,” he said.

“Then I headed toward meet him in the nets and I recall him saying that when we play in Asia, we force the ball to play the drive. Here, we don’t have to do that. Furthermore, we really want to play near the body. So these are the things which he told me and anything he gained from me, he can tell.”