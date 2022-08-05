Resolution of Kashmir dispute only way to ensure durable peace: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said the goal of the Jammu and Kashmir debate as per the significant United Nations Security Council goals and the desires of the Kashmiri public is the best way to guarantee sturdy harmony and dependability in the locale.

In a message on the event of Youm-e-Istehsal, he said we honor the penances of the Kashmiris in their simply battle for their right to self-assurance.

The President said India’s activities of 5 August 2019 negate a few United Nations Security Council goals which specified that the last demeanor of the State of Jammu and Kashmir will be made as per the desire of individuals through a free and unbiased plebiscite directed under the support of the United Nations.

Arif Alvi said Pakistan will keep on standing side by side with our Kashmiri family in their simply battle.

He called upon the global local area to find functional ways to consider India responsible for its gross and boundless basic freedoms infringement in IIOJK and to work with a quiet goal of this well established question.