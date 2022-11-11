PARIS: People who have had Covid more than formerly are two or three times more likely to have a range of serious health problems than those who have only had it formerly, the first major study on the subject said on Thursday.

Multiple infections have surged as the epidemic rumbles on and the contagion mutates into new strains, but the long- term health goods of reinfection haven’t been clear. The US experimenters said their new study published in the Nature Medicine journal was the first to look at how reinfection increases the threat of health problems from acute cases as well as long Covid.

The experimenters analysed the anonymous medical records of 5.8 million people in the US Department of Veterans Affairs´ public healthcare database. further than 4,43,000 had tested positive for Covid at least formerly between March 1, 2020 and April this time.

Nearly 41,000 of that group had Covid further than formerly. Over 93 percent had a aggregate of two infections, while six percent had three and nearly one percent had four. The other 5.3 million noway contracted Covid.

When the experimenters compared the health issues of the different groups, they set up that “people who got reinfected have an increased threat of all feathers of adverse health problems,” Ziyad Al- Aly, an epidemiologist at Washington University in St Louis and the study´s elderly author, told AFP.

People with reprise infections were doubly as likely to die precociously and three times more likely to be hospitalised with illness than those who hadn’t been reinfected, the study set up.