Remembering Burhan Wani on his 4th Martyrdom Anniversary

A complete shutdown is being observed today (Wednesday) in occupied Kashmir, to mark the 4th martyrdom anniversary of Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani and his 2 associates, who were martyred by Indian troops on this day in 2016.

Veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has been given Call for the strike.

Wani, a resident of Tral and commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, was martyred along with two associates by the Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area on July 8 in 2016.

His martyrdom had triggered a sustained wave of violent protests that claimed the lives of at least 100 civilians.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, mass public rallies and demonstrations have been organised to pay tribute to Wani.

The APHC said that the 8th of July would be observed as Youm–e-Istiqlal (Freedom Day) to reiterate the Kashmiris’ resolve that they would continue their struggle for right to self-determination through thick and thin. A youth organization Warseen-e-Shuhada through its posters called for a march towards Tral, the hometown of Buran Muzaffar Wani, on his martyrdom anniversary.

