Relief to flood-hit people will be provided on priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday communicated serious worry about the demolition brought about by the new floods across Pakistan, promising that arrangement of compassionate help to the impacted individuals was a high need of his administration.

The state head, in a gathering with UN Resident Coordinator Julien Harneis, communicated Pakistan’s strong obligation to the reasons and standards of the UN Charter.

As per the Prime Minister Office, different region of the UN’s work and participation with Pakistan were examined during the gathering, including the Sustainable Deve­lopment Cooperation Framework, flood alleviation, food security, and environment rebuilding.

PM Sharif said Pakistan had been contributing effectively to the UN work, particularly in the space of peacekeeping, compassionate activity, environmental change, and worldwide collaboration for manageable turn of events.

US declares monetary help for flood casualties

The UN official advised the PM on the continuous exercises of the worldwide body in Pakistan, remembering for the areas of economical turn of events, philanthropic help, ecological assurance, food security, and environmental change.

He likewise repeated the UN’s proceeded with help to Pakistan in its continuous undertakings for a strong recuperation from the Covid-19 pandemic and maintainable turn of events.

Mr Harneis has been filling in as the UN occupant facilitator in Pak­istan since January 2020.

Monetary help: The US reported monetary help for flood casualties. In a tweet on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “We stand by Pakistan in difficult situations and proposition our help to flood casualties. Notwithstanding $100,000 in quick alleviation, the U.S. reported $1 million to fabricate flexibility against cataclysmic events, and we keep on cooperating to moderate future effects of the environment emergency.”

Prior, Ambassador Donald Blome said the “US remains with networks in Pakistan recuperating from the demolition brought about by serious flooding. I gave a statement of helpful need, and accordingly, @USAID_Pakistan will give $100,000 to impacted populaces”. He said the subsidizing will assist with buying pressing supplies to save lives and lessen enduring among the most weak impacted networks.

PM meets saint’s loved ones: Later, Prime Minister Sharif visited the group of the late Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was martyred in a helicopter crash rece­ntly in Lasbela locale of Baloch­istan, and communicated sympathies.

Safeguard Minister Khawaja Asif and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb went with the state head.

The head offered supplications for the left soul and given sympathies to the deprived family.

“Our saints are our pride. The warriors and officials of the Pakistan military never wondered whether or not to forfeit their lives to shield their homeland,” he was cited as saying.