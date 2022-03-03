Reddit quarantines r/Russia over misinformation

American social news aggregation platform, Reddit, quarantined subeditor r/Russia and r/RussiaPolitics due to misinformation amidst the international condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.

Subedits that have been quarantined on Reddit don’t appear in searches, recommendations, or feeds unless specified. Users interested in joining the quarantined community are issued a warning regarding the content being posted before they are allowed access to the group. In trying to join the r/Russia subedit, the site warns of “a high volume of information not supported by credible sources.”

Subedits like r/Russia have supported and justified the attacks on Ukraine while spreading propaganda and misinformation against Ukraine, calling their president a war criminal and the people, Nazis. Much of the content posted is biased, uncharacterized, and quickly debunked.

The r/Russia subedit now displays a blank header and background after it has been quarantined, previously displaying the Russian flag and Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow. r/Russia users are calling Reddit quarantine censorship and restricting freedom of speech. The community had around 265,000 Reddit subscribers.

Source: Express Tribune