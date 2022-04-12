LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board president Ramiz Raja has decided not to abdicate from the post following the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s high minister following a no- confidence vote against his precursor Imran Khan.

Ramiz, according to sources, will rather make a decision grounded on the new premier’s treatment towards him as the PCB’s patron, who has the power to nearly appoint a favoured person at the helm of the public justice body according.

The former Test commander was tagged as the PCB chief after being nominated for the post by Imran in September last time, but the former PM’s ouster means Ramiz’s position is in peril.

Ramiz replaced former PCB principal Ehsan Mani, the first to take the position after Imran came in power after the 2018 general choices. Still, it was Mani’s precursor Najam Sethi’s abdication that led to his appointment, after the ultimate realised Imran will allow him to complete the remaining three times of his term.

Sethi was the the helm of the PCB during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s term as the country’s ruling party and with its chairman Shehbaz now in power, he’s one of the favourites to come the board’s president.

Sethi played an influential part in the preface of the Pakistan Super League and is said to have taken the original way to bring back transnational justice to the country. His term as the PCB chief saw the ICC World XI, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe visit Pakistan.

The process of satisfying transnational brigades to travel Pakistan gained further pace under Mani and Wasim Khan, who was the PCB’s principal superintendent during thattime.The brace also revamped Pakistan’s domestic justice structure in 2019, discontinuing the participation of departments and introducing six parochial association sides, a move that redounded in hundreds of cricketers and staff losing employment.

The parochial associations’ officers are also appointed by the PCB with their choices still pending as they depend on club scrutiny and quarter choices across the country.

While the issue persists, Ramiz’s impact has been positive overall. During his reign as the PCB chief, Pakistan hosted Australia in a full-fledge Test and while-ball stint, that too after New Zealand pulled out of their stint in September on the dusk of the first game at Rawalpindi, and England cancelled their listed visit soon after. Both brigades are listed to visit Pakistan in the 2022-23 home season.

Pakistan men’s public platoon also started looking like a different side since Ramiz took office. Led by Babar Azam, who was said to have been given further power as captain — Pakistan registered their demoiselle palm against archrivals India in a World Cup when they beat them by ten lattices in the T20 showpiece last time. Pakistan reached thesemi-finals of the event in which they were excluded by eventual titleholders Australia.