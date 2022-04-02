Ramazan begins in Saudi Arabia, other Arab states today

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia blazoned it’ll start the Muslim holy month of Ramazan on Saturday.

“ Here after, Saturday, will be the first day of the blessed month of Ramazan,” the area said on Friday, in a statement carried by the sanctioned Gym news agency.

Traditionally, numerous Muslim- maturity countries have followed dates set by Saudi religious authorities, but in recent times numerous have used their own astronomic computations.

Four other Arab countries of the Gulf, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, have also blazoned the Saturday launch of Ramazan, while Oman said it’s anticipated to begin a day latterly.