Rain threat looms large over Pakistan-India T20 World Cup

The important-awaited T20 World Cup clash between Pakistan and India on Sunday(Oct 23) in Melbourne could come a casualty of bad rainfall Down Under as vaticinations for the day suggest strong chances of cloudbursts.

According to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, there are 95 per cent chances of rain in Melbourne on Oct 23, most probably in the autumn and evening. The match is listed to start at 7 pm( Australia time) and 1 pm(PST).

Alongside Pakistan- India game, the Saturday’s game between Australia and New Zealand also faces a brewing trouble of being washed out or affected by rain.

before, the India- New Zealand warm-up match in Brisbane on Wednesday was abandoned without a single ball sailed due to ceaseless rain while the Pakistan- Afghanistan match also ended in analogous fashion after the Green Shirts completed its innings.

A minimum of five overs is needed to constitute a match and there are no reserve days during the group stages, but there are for thesemi-finals and final, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Pakistan and India will lock cornucopias at the MCG on Oct 23, a day after Australia begin their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney — a reprise of the 2021 final in Dubai where Aaron Finch’s platoon won their maiden crown.

Pakistan recorded their first palm over India in World Mugs last time in Dubai when they pounded Virat Kohli’s platoon.